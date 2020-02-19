Ben Affleck reveals the real reason he left the role of Batman

Share it:

In a new interview actor Ben Affleck has decided to open up completely about his addictions, his marriage and his career. Among the information shared are the real reasons why the layer of Batman, it was not because of problems with the script as he said in the past. He has actually stated that it was due to problems with the production of The Justice League.

"I showed someone the script of The Batman. They told me 'The script is good. But I also think you're going to drink until you kill yourself if you go through that again. '", he said while addressing his past with alcohol and his multiple income in rehabilitation. Ultimately it seems that the actor left this cinematic universe for risk of falling into a depression and resume his dangerous addictions if he did not get the result he expected in The Batman .

Although the role of Affleck as Batman in Batman v Superman: The dawn of justice was very well received, the film as such was the subject of harsh criticism. It was at that moment that the "sad Affleck" meme was born after seeing him very down when asked in an interview about the poor reception of the film. The actor already came from a certain disappointment with the superhero cinema because of the criticisms of Daredevil, the 2003 film.

The thing got even worse when The Justice League also crashed in theaters after going through an agonizing production in which Joss Whedon did much of the work after Zack Snyder's departure. Now the actor admits that this confusion was what made him get away from writing and directing his own movie for Batman.

In the past his version of this retreat happened to use as an excuse a script that did not convince him. He claimed that as much as he had tried he could not find a story that seemed satisfactory.

Now it's director Matt Reeves who has in his hands the future of the character with The Batman, starting with a new script and a cast that includes Robert Pattinson as Batman; also Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrel as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Enigma, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

