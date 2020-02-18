General News

 Ben Affleck reflects on his departure from Batman

February 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Batman in Justice League (2017)

The actor Ben Affleck He has remained quite far from the controversy since he was forced to abandon any involvement with Batman. Recall that he was going to be the main person in charge of the new solo film of the hero of Gotham that Matt Reeves is now doing, because he was going to direct it and also to star in it. After a series of circumstances, he rejected the director's chair, leaving her free for another filmmaker to occupy, so as not to return either to play Bruce Wayne.

On some occasion, Affleck has talked about his departure, explaining that it was time to let another try with the character, and that not getting a script he liked was the main reason for his departure. In a new interview with the NY Times where some of the personal problems Affleck experienced at that time are addressed, he has remembered his time as Batman.

Without going into many details, the actor remembers that he was practically advised not to keep trying with Batman:

I showed someone the script for The Batman, ”Affleck recalls. They said: ‘I think the script is good. I also think you'll drink until you die if you go through what you just went through. '

The truth is that the Batman of Ben Affleck has both defenders and detractors, but the mixed criticism he had "Batman V Superman", and especially the harsh criticisms that were made "League of Justice", led, along with some critical voices that sounded, that Affleck away from Batman.

READ:   A casting call could confirm old rumor about Shang-Chi's plot

During the interview, Affleck also talked about his fight against alcohol, which began during his separation from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and his rehabilitation periods, issues that also link to his next movie next month “The Way Back”.

Via information | New York Times

