Ben Affleck, is Ana de Armas behind the actor’s midlife crisis?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The one formed by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood: in recent months it has become almost impossible not to come across the photos of the two whose relationship, at least judging by the images, seems to be going well.

According to some malicious, however, Affleck would be paying dearly for the happiness found in the beautiful Ana: some rumors, in fact, would like the actor of Batman v Superman and Argo in the grip of a midlife crisis full blown.

The clues would be many, from darker hair than usual (dye, someone murmurs) to possible injections of botox: but, if that’s true, what would be the reason behind the collapse of one of the most desired men in Hollywood?

The most widespread theory has it that it was the relationship with his colleague that brought poor Ben to his knees: more than one newspaper speaks of an Affleck literally terrified by the idea of ​​losing his new partner for someone younger (l ‘ex-Daredevil is 48 years old, Ana de Armas only 32).

Of course, these are only rumors: for our part we can only hope that Affleck will fare better than they say. certain merciless voices, especially given the already quite turbulent past of his personal life. Meanwhile, the actor was recently accused of whitewashing for his Argo.