Ben Affleck is 48: Zack Snyder congratulates him with a photo of Batman

On Ben Affleck's birthday, the director of Batman v. Superman and Justice League Zack Snyder shares a photo of the actor as Batman.

In 1972, Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt, born in Berkeley, was born Ben Affleck.

Many of you have probably first seen him on the big screen as Chuckie in Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, along with his longtime friend Matt Damon and Robin Williams, but Ben had already appeared in other films such as Generation X, Last Appeal, In Search of Amy and, for a few nanoseconds even in the unfortunate film that inspired the hit TV series Buffy – L 'Fright Night.

Over the years there have been many films in which he took part as an actor and for which he is remembered today (not to mention his role as screenwriter and director in various films, such as The Town and the Oscar-winning film Argon), from Shakespeare in Love with Gwyneth Paltrow to the Criminal Trap, from Michael Bay's Pearl Harbor to the little-loved Daredevil, then Kevin Smith's films (Clerks II, Jay & Silent Bob … Stop Hollywood !, the romantic comedy The Truth is that He Doesn't Like You Enough, Gone, Runner Runner, The Law of the Night, Hollywoodland and, of course, the cinecomic DC in which he played the Bat Man, Batman.

And just in honor of this last role, here they arrive on time greetings from Zack Snyder, with a black and white photo depicting Batfleck (which you can obviously find at the bottom of the news).

In conclusion, happy birthday Ben! Happy 48!