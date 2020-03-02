         Ben Affleck explains why he stopped being Batman and says he will never interpret it again

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Several months have passed since we started talking about the possibility that Ben Affleck Stop being Batman until he confirmed his departure and signing Robert Pattinson to be the new Dark Knight of DC. For a good time we were left without knowing the reasons for his departure, but the actor has taken advantage of the premiere of 'The Way Back' to clarify our doubts.

The first time he broke his silence about it was during his visit to the program of Jimmy Kimmel on February 14, as he was asked directly on the subject and this is what Affleck replied:

I tried to direct a version of 'Batman' and worked with a really good screenwriter, but we couldn't find a version, we didn't hit the key. I thought it was time to give another person a chance and they found really good people.

A clean and diplomatic response to which a New York Times article contributed new details just a few days later. There it was pointed out that the problematic filming of 'Justice League' did irreparable damage to his interest in the character, but also that the response of several characters when he taught them the script of 'The Batman' was quite definitive to decide to leave the draft:

They told me "I think the script is good, but I also think you'll get drunk to death if you go through the same thing for what you just went through."

He has lost interest in superheroes

Let's not forget that Affleck has had many problems with alcohol, going through a rehabilitation stage in 2017 and another in 2018, so it was not convenient to take a risk on that front.

Now it has been wanted to know if the actor discards the character again in the future, being the journalist DeWayne Hamby the one who asked him directly and that's how Affleck responded:

I had the opportunity to write, direct and star in a solo Batman movie. It happened at a point in my life where I had lost interest in those stories. I'll go see Robert's (Pattinson) and I think it's going to be great, but this is the kind of story I'm interested in telling now.

Hamby insists a little more asking about the possibility of an adaptation of 'Batman: The Dark Knight's Return' in 20 years and Affleck jokingly points out that maybe a very old Batman with a walker would be interesting. Come on, we don't count on seeing him giving life to Gotham's hero again.