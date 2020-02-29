 Ben Affleck ends his stage as Batman

Share it:

It's nothing new than the actor Ben Affleck He had a very bad time as Batman. Although its start in "Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice" it was very exciting for him, his stage in "League of Justice" It was less pleasant, especially since the departure of Zack Snyder from the project. Not long ago the actor commented that his abandonment was largely due to avoid falling back on his "problems", given the harsh criticism he had been receiving.

Remember that when we learned that "The Batman" would suffer a new rethinking with the march of Affleck of the project, it was playing a time that Warner Bros. wanted the film to be a prequel to the Batman of Affleck with the intention even to have the actor if a new tape was made in the future . That possibility seems discarded today.

In a recent interview with DeWayne Hamby to promote his latest movie “The Way Back”Affleck was asked if the door was really closed forever to repeat as Batman. The actor reaffirmed that his time as the DC character has ended, although he appreciates the time he spent playing the famous superhero.

You know I had the opportunity to write and direct and say we star in an independent Batman and it happened at a time in my life when I lost interest in those stories. I'll go see Robert's (Pattinson). I think it will be great. He is great. This is the kind of stories (referring to ‘The Way Back ’) I'm interested in counting now.

It is clear that Affleck has said goodbye to the characterWell, as he says in this new interview and said the other day too, he has lost interest in continuing to tell these stories, but interestingly in another interview, by proposing the possibility of interpreting the character the future, an already more adapted version of the comic "The Return of the Dark Knight", just joke:

Maybe a very old Batman would be interesting. With a walker, ”he jokes.

