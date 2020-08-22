Ben Affleck corrected the Flash script before accepting Batman’s return!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last evening Warner Bros., DC Films and above all Vanity Fair have broken the internet with one of the most sensational news of the year, that of the return of Ben Affleck in the role of Batman for the increasingly awaited The Flash by Andy Muschietti.

Now Umberto Gonzalez, TheWrap reporter historically close to DC Films, has revealed that the Affleck’s involvement was contingent on some notes on the script that the Oscar-winning actor, director and screenwriter wanted to provide to the production, effectively modifying the original story.

TheWrap stated: “According to an insider with knowledge of the project, conversations with Affleck began about two months ago in order to pique his interest and convince him to join the cast of The Flash. Before committing, however, Affleck wanted to produce some notes on the script, which were integrated into the script delivered to him last week. After reading it, he finally agreed to participate in the project: it happened two days ago“.

In short, a flash announcement worthy of the Flash! But the question now is: if DC Films ‘threw away’ such a bomb within hours of the DC FanDome, what should fans expect tomorrow during the highly anticipated virtual convention? We will find out together, since as usual Everyeye will be in the front row to follow the event.