Ben Affleck confesses in Spanish his greatest regret VIDEO

U.S.- Ben Affleck is about to star in a movie, The Way Back, about a high school basketball star turned coach, whose troubled relationship with alcohol destroys his marriage and leads him to rehab.

It is a fictional story that reflects Affleck's personal life in recent years, and encourages Affleck to talk openly about his own struggles with alcohol and the disappearance of his own marriage to Jennifer Garner.

I drank relatively normal for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My alcohol consumption, of course, created more marital problems, Affleck told the New York Times in a new and very honest interview.

As it was well documented by all the covers of celebrity magazines, the couple and the parents of three separated in 2015 and divorced in 2018, in the middle of two of Affleck's trips to rehabilitation in 2017 and 2018 and reports that he had a relationship with Christine Ouzounian.

In every interview in which an imposing celebrity "humbly opens up" about his problems, there is a kind of heartbreaking and explosive date, and in this case, Affleck tells The Times:

"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce." "(The author, Brooks Barnes, notes that Affleck uses the present tense.)" Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. "

"It's just a toxic and horrible feeling of low self-esteem and self-deprecation." Affleck now speaks as a person who has spent some time self-examination.

People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time they try to make it go away, Affleck said.

"You are trying to feel better eating or drinking, having sex, playing or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse."

Everything recalled Brad Pitt's thoughtful interview with the publication last year, in which he also spoke frankly about going to rehab, getting sober and working to get out of the other side of a highly public and somewhat scandalous marriage.