 Ben Affleck believes that Zack Snyder should be able to show his version of Justice League

Last November, taking advantage of the second anniversary of the premiere in movie theaters "League of Justice", the main cast members of the film (except Henry Cavill) surprised us by openly showing their support for the so-called Snyder cut, a montage of the film that is closer to the original vision of director Zack Snyder before he was forced to step back due to a family tragedy.

Among them was Ben Affleck, who has recently opened up about his personal problems that partly led to his farewell to Batman. Taking advantage of the promotion of his new film, from CinemaBlend they have asked him precisely for his tweet last November and the actor confesses that he did it due to the good relationship he has with Snyder, and fully supports the filmmaker to show his version of the movie.

I didn't know anything about that. Zack told me ‘Hey, they're doing this’ and I replied ‘Zack, I love you and I support you in all that is needed’. I think it's weird to have two directors. In "League of Justice" The director suffered a family tragedy so you are in a situation where you have a cow body hooked to a horse's head, which are the two directors, either for better or for worse. I think the Zack version should be available.

