 Ben Affleck believes that Justice League was "one problem after another"

The actor Ben Affleck He goes one step further in his review of his stage as Batman in the universe of DC movies, because he no longer only comments on the reason for his abandonment of the character, now directly attacks highlighting the failures, which in his opinion, had the movies in which He participated.

Once again is the promotion of his film "The Way Back ” the one that offers us the opportunity to know what Ben Affleck's opinion of his stage as Warman Bros Batman is, and for example one of the comments he makes is something we already knew (or at least perceived), that he had a "better" time playing Bruce Wayne and Batman in "Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice" of 2016 than in "League of Justice" of 2017, for which he does not have good words.

The spirit of this, as a guy who is vulnerable, as a guy who hurts when he gets up in the morning, as a guy who feels a lot of psychological torment, seemed like a very interesting approach to playing a hero. And that was what we wanted to do. I had a better time at ‘Batman v Superman’, I loved it, and Justice League (clears throat) … was affected by a personal tragedy and death in Zack's family. Sometimes things work and work and sometimes it seems that you only have one problem after another He says before recalling some of the hard tragedies that were experienced during the production, specifically in the family of director Zack Snyder. I don't think I realized how iconic the character was until I accepted the job and that was a great story – he remembers having originally accepted the role for BvS. It happened at the time when the Internet was expanding in the film business in a different way … fan sites and the relationship with fans and studios and creators of comics and all that was changing and evolving.

The actor says that he was excited by the proposal of the Snyder Batman and that he loved to put on the suit, and for example comments that “the idea of ​​doing the digital alternation of the voice was very interesting for me”, but the experience lived in "League of Justice" It changed everything.

I got fed up with that. I was told: ‘Would you like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie?’ And I realized that, at some point, I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it, ”he says, repeating some words that we already heard him days ago. And I thought this should be done by someone for whom your wildest dream would come true. It was clear to me that it was time to move on.

Affleck announced that he was leaving the project, now become "The Batman" from director Matt Reeves, and the role in January 2019.

You can listen to his comments on the video from minute 18:19: