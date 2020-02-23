Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, the timeline of their love story between cinema, children, a divorce and some rehab

Share it:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner they were one of the most beautiful and famous couples in Hollywood. They have been together for over 10 years, and being in Hollywood they correspond to a very long time, and despite the separation, they continue to support each other. We want to talk about the latest statements from Ben Affleck in which in an interview he stated that the divorce from Jennifer Garner is your biggest regret? Ok, maybe they won't get back together but we still hope for a happy ending, because they have shown that we can love each other even after the relationship ends and that there can be a family even if 2 people are no longer together. Waiting to know if there will be new developments, this is the timeline definitive of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Did you like them as a couple? Getty Images

The stages of the love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: summer 2000

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck they know each other on set Pearl Harbor. There was no spark between the two, also because Jennifer Garner was married to Scott Foley at the time. The spark is released on the set of another film, however …

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: summer 2002

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner find themselves shooting another movie together. It's about Dare devil, where Ben plays the blind superhero and Jennifer Garner is the super charming Elektra. This time the spark breaks out between the two, but if the actress is still married, Ben is engaged to Jennifer Lopez … well, Jenny from the block already.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: autumn 2002

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez announce their engagement. He makes the proposal with a 6-carat pink diamond ring. But as the saying goes, not all that glitters is gold and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will never get there. Ooops!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: January 2003

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner make an appearance in Dinner for Five. It is clear that there is more than just sympathy between the two, but both are still busy. Until…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: March 2003

Jennifer Garner announces separation from husband Scott Foley. The actor declares that the separation occurred for other reasons and that there was no other person involved. Ha ha … can we stay with the benefit of the doubt?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: January 2004

It's over! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cancel the engagement. Years later in the biography True loveJennifer Lopez will say she suffered a lot from this breakup. Quiet Jen, you made a great comeback and Alex Rodriugez also gave you a better ring.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: October 2004

Finally! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garden meet together publicly for the first time. The occasion is a game by the Boston Red Sox, a baseball team whose fan Ben is. Now there are no more doubts, from their attitudes the two are in love: Daredevil and Elektra are together again.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: April 2005

On her 33rd birthday, Ben Affleck makes the marriage proposal to Jennifer Garner. Another diamond ring, this time only 4 carats. What went to savings given how the previous proposal ended? Don’t worry Ben, because this time the wedding is busy and the two get married on June 29, 2005.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: December 1, 2005

A rich year 2005 for the couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. In April the engagement, in June the wedding and on December 1st their first daughter is born together: Violet Anne Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: January 5, 2007

The couple huddles together red carpet of the Golden Globe. Ben Affleck is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his part in Hollywoodland. He won't win but seeing them together red carpet is always a pleasure.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: August 2008

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are surprised as they leave a Miami restaurant together. What is the scoop? Jennifer Garner appears visibly pregnant for the second time. And indeed …

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: January 6, 2009

The couple's second daughter is born: Seraphina Rose Elizabeth.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: October 2010

After several statements by Jennifer Garner about how you love being married to Ben. This time it is he who opens up about his marriage and his family during an interview with Ellen Degeneres. “I have three women at home, I am wrong 3 times a day. I am madly in love. I have the best family. " We so 😍

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: February 27, 2012

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are still expanding the family. This time it's a boy. Samuel Garner Affleck was born on February 27, 2012.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: January 2013

Ben Affleck wins the Golden Globe for best director for Argon. During the thank you speech, of course, not only thanks his 3 children, but also Jennifer Garner who listens to him from the audience like this 😍: "Jen I love you, I love you, you are my everything."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: March 2013

It's Oscar time. Argon wins the prestigious statuette for best film of the year. In the thank you speech, Ben turns to Jennifer Garner again. He calls marriage a job but "it's the best kind of job."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: November 2014

Jennifer Garner gives an interview to Elle, in which she says that her husband aka Ben Affleck, is her first fan and has always encouraged her to continue her career: “My husband is always the one who tells me 'You have to work, you have to to work. It's part of who you are. We will solve it. It is so powerful when your partner has this serious mantra. "

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: June 27, 2015

Christine Ouzounian, the 28-year-old nanny of the Affleck family, leaves the Bahamas (where the family was on vacation) with Ben and Tom Brady (football player and husband of Giselle Bundchen) to Las Vegas, where the actor would have participated in a poker game for charity. Scandal is the photo, which later became public, of her on a private jet while wearing the Patriots player's SuperBowl rings. Rumors of a possible relationship between Christine and Ben are circulating.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: June 30, 2015

Surprisingly, to everyone's amazement and many tears (mine!), Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announce divorce after 10 years of marriage. Why??? The backstory of what led to the end of the wedding will emerge over the years and no, the nanny has nothing to do.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: November 2015

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are no longer together, the actress is seen hanging out in Los Angeles with her daughter Violet and Ben's mom. It seems a confirmation that despite the farewell, the two remained on good terms.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: March 2016

Jennifer Garner is the first to talk about the divorce from Ben Affleck. He does it in an interview with Vanity Fair where he tells his truth and saying that the "nanny scandal" has nothing to do with their separation: "We were already separated for months before I heard the rumors about the nanny. You have nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not part of the equation. " And on the marriage to Ben Affleck he said: “It was a royal wedding. It wasn't made for cameras. It was my priority to be there. But it did not work."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: March 2016

A few days after Jennifer Garner's interview, Ben Affleck speaks on the pages of the New York Times: "Jen is great. She is a nice person and we are on excellent terms. I just saw her this morning. This is the reality I live in. He felt he wanted to talk about it to end it (regarding the nanny and divorce issue) and could say: 'Look, I've already talked about it – I don't want to do it anymore.' "

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: May 2016

Confirming that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are on good terms and are doing their best for their children, the actress brings Violet, Seraphina and Samuel to London, where Ben is filming Justice League.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: December 2016

The whole family spends their winter holidays together in Montana.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: February 2017

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are photographed together before the Super Bowl. It is their last photo together before the official announcement of the finalization of the divorce.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: March 2017

On the same day, mixed news came out. Before Jennifer Garner allegedly canceled the divorce from Ben to try and give their marriage a second chance. The second, and what turned out to be true, is that the separation was always taking place and Jen is seen without faith on her finger.

Just in those days Ben Affleck wrote a message on Facebook, following his rehab for his problem with alcoholism.

I am so lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including that of my coparent Jen, who supports me and takes care of our children while I have done the job I set out to do. This is only the first of many steps through a positive recovery.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: April 2017

Jennifer Garner formalizes divorce from Ben Affleck. 😥

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: June 2017

Ben Affleck would be dating another woman. She is the producer Lindsay Shookus. The relationship will last about a year, and rumors say that Ben was never really caught up in the relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: August 2018

Ben Affleck's problem with alcohol doesn't seem to be solved at all. In August, Jennifer Garner is seen at Ben's house to push him back to rehab.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: October 2018

On the profile Instagram of Ben Affleck, the actor and director lets fans know that he has just 40 days in a facility to combat his alcohol addiction. The post reads: "I am fighting for myself and my family … as I reminded myself, if you have a problem, asking for help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."

In the same month, after 3 years of separation (and 10 of marriage!) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalize divorce.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: February 2020

After being seen together again during the Christmas holidays 2019, Ben Affleck returns to tell himself in an interview in the New York Times.

For a long time I drank relatively normally, then it happened that I started drinking more and more, when my wedding was falling apart. It was 2015, 2016. And the fact that I drank obviously created other marital problems. This divorce is the biggest regret of my life. Shame is truly harmful and has no positive side effect. It's just a horrible and deleterious feeling of low self-esteem and self-contempt.

During all these relapses and rehab, Jennifer Garner has always been by his side supporting him throughout his career. And even if (unfortunately) they are no longer together, the two in recent years have done their best to keep the family together. And at least in part, this is to be considered a happy ending.

