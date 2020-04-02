Ben Affleck already has his ‘Manchester Beachfront’

Share it:

In 1986, Gene Hackman starred in ‘Hoosiers’A sports movie based on the true story of the small-town Indiana team that won the state basketball championship in 1954. A priori, the new movie starring Ben Affleck, ‘The Way Back’ (2020), poses a similar scenario, with a small team setting an example of improvementbut actually a lot more focused on the main character.

Usually, the figure of the coach is an important pivot in creating a triumph story, but it usually has the classic scenes of either a family who doesn't pay enough attention for being focused on their work, some other similar romantic subplot, or a story of loser redeemed thanks to his work with some boys who need a father figure to give them back the self-confidence they need because at home, in a working class neighborhood, things are not going well, with various subplots for some of them.

Sad Affleck in front of the sea

All those tropes of American sports story are present in ‘The Way Back’One way or another, but this time, the coach’s problems occupy most of the time and the games are relegated to a second, even third plane. Curious because the director, Gavin O'Connor is the architect of the canonical ‘The miracle’(Miracle, 2004) in which a real event is reported with a Hockey team entering all the commented aspects of the genre to compose a luminous ode on overcoming.

Although 'The Way Back’It can also be considered a work on overcoming, it is otherwise and, of course, its light appears between much more opaque cracks, in such a way that it can be considered almost a much darker and more melancholic complement to that. In fact, the film may have more to do with 'Manchester by the Sea' (Manchester By the Sea, 2016) than a sports film.

If we change the nephew of that one for a basketball team, we have the story of a totally broken man. There are many parallels between the two stories, but obviously, the presence of Ben Affleck, and in 'Manchester by the sea', his brother Cassey, seal the deal, although the biggest point in common is his devastating depiction of depression and emptiness of a man absolutely deep down.

The long road to sobriety

Of course, ’The Way Back’Doesn't have the script of Kenneth Lonergannot a scene like that of Casey and Michelle Williams, but there is a somewhat metaphilic compensation for the interpretation of Ben Affleck. The actor's personal life, with their addictions and miseries aired in half the world has left a promising director turned into a meme that probably hides a harsher reality of what the frivolity of the networks and the world of Hollywood can reveal.

This makes the character of Jack, an alcoholic in full spiral of self-destruction is too crystalline a reflection of your own Affleck, which does not cost convey immense sadness in an exhausted gaze, who proposes a pact with the viewer, for a second opportunity for his talent that is felt in every minute in which the director of ‘Argo’ (2012) is on screen. It is ironic that Jack had succeeded early, just like the actor with two Oscars. O'Connor He lets the camera tell us about his journey back from hell with patience, turning his job as a coach into aa rather everyday feat, without emotional fanfare, although some unnecessary or underdeveloped subplot.

As the sub-genre cliches are left behind, ‘The Way Back’ is shaped as a solid drama with urban overtones with a hint of bitterness unusual in the sports cinema he addresses. Actually, it almost seems like an excuse, maybe the same one the actor needed to tell us that it's close to getting out of the rut, a film that he could have directed or written himself, that shares with his films a narrative sobriety that hides notes of tenuous hope, here the epic goes inside.