 Ben Affleck acknowledges that he lost his passion for telling more Batman stories but supports Pattinson

Last night we brought you some statements from the actor Ben Affleck in which he showed once again his support for the launch of the Justice League Snyder Cut, and it seems that during the promotion of his new film, “The Way Back”, he is not cutting himself in speaking openly during his stage playing Batman. After commenting a couple of days ago how his departure from the character was partly motivated by the personal situation he was living, now he talks again about when he was in charge of the film "The Batman".

In recent statements, Affleck acknowledges that he lost his passion for the character. His incarnation appeared in "Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice" and in "League of Justice", plus the cameo of “Suicide Squad”, and after these experiences, affirms that he ended up losing his passion.

We had a script. I like the script I wrote with Geoff Johns, for whom I have a lot of respect. What happened is that I made a couple of movies, and I lost my passion for it, you know what I mean, I lost my passion for telling more stories like these. I saw very clearly that if it is not the most important thing in the world for you, you will not make a good movie. Films should be made by people who are dying to make them, and cannot wait, and that was not me by then, so I turned the page.

There are few fans who have long speculated that Affleck was unhappy on the set of "League of Justice", especially in that return to the filming that Joss Whedon did, and that so much disgraced many fans; emphasizing that Affleck reflected much more interest in the character in "Batman v Superman".

That does not mean that you no longer have hope in the character, because in fact the interview begins sharing the feeling that Robert Pattinson is going to do a great job in that new incarnation of Gotham's hero.