Ben Affleck, 7 questions about his return as Batman to the DC Multiverse

After the announcement of the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman in the Flash movie, the web went into raptures, and obviously there was no lack of questions, theories and assumptions about what will happen now in the DC multiverse. Let’s take a look at the question marks surrounding the character’s fate.

First, keep in mind what Andy Muschietti also said at the DC FanDome about the DC Multiverse: “Everything you have seen so far exists somewhere“.

Starting from this premise, CinemaBlend colleagues asked themselves seven questions about the fate linked to the character played by Ben Affleck, and the ramifications that his return can have on the various storylines.

Here they are reported:

As far as we will still see Ben Affleck’s Batman?

Considering Affleck’s willingness to step away from the role also for health reasons, what are the chances that the actor will continue to wear the superhero cloak even beyond the Flash movie?

We will never see the events preceding those of Batman v. Superman?

After all, it is Bruce himself who points out the time spent fighting crime and corruption in a city that never seems to want to learn from its mistakes … So will we be able to see some of them? Maybe it has to do with the disappearance of a certain Robin?

What will it be Affleck’s Bruce Wayne behavior with his counterparts in the Multiverse?

How will the character who has less faith in others react to the sight of another himself? Will he trust him, or just because he knows how Bruce Wayne thinks, will he have anything to worry about?

How it will affect his return the other projects dedicated to Batman?

What will Batfleck’s presence mean for other projects where Batman appears? Is there a danger that the public will get tired of seeing “all these Batman”, Elseworlds / Multiverse or not?

The Justice League di Zack Snyder will be the springboard for Ben Affleck’s return?

How much will the arrival of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max inform Muschietti’s film? Will there have been a dialogue between the two to see what to include in the film dedicated to Barry Allen?

In the Flash movie we will also see some old acquaintances of Batman?

As it turns out, Reverse Flash won’t be the main villain of the Flash movie. With this information and Batfleck’s presence in mind, is it possible that Batman’s enemies may receive some screen time? And maybe JK Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon?

How many chances are there, at this point, of seeing at least one or two members of the Batfamily, in the Flash movie or even in a future general?

The Flash will hit theaters in June 2022.