Bem: Become Human, new trailer for the sequel film of the famous anime series

Bem: Become Human, the sequel to Bem the human monster (2019), has just made its debut in Japanese cinemas, and a few moments ago the guys from Production IG decided to promote the feature film releasing an action-packed trailer. The clip shows some of the highlights from the film, so we obviously renew the spoiler alert.

For those who don’t know, Ben the human monster is a very popular horror anime which made history in Italy during the 1980s. In Japan the series exploded much earlier, between the 60s and 70s, and recently the guys from Production IG tried to bring it back to life with an excellent reboot broadcast during 2019.

Ben: Become Human is the sequel to the reboot in question, and is set two years after the conclusion of the first season. During the film Sonia will make the acquaintance of that Belum Eyesburg, a humanoid monster who seems to be in all respects the same as Bem. After meeting Detective Sonia, Belum begins to have doubts about his identity, and the aftermath of this event will force even Bero and Bera back into action.

