Below: the roguelike adventure arrives in the spring on PS4 with the Explore mode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Honored the exclusive agreement sanctioned with Microsoft, the developers of Capybara Games confirm the arrival on PlayStation 4 of Below: the roguelike adventure will be available in the spring and, both on PS4 as well as on PC and Xbox One, it will be enriched by an update free that will introduce the mode called Explore.

With Explore, Canadian authors will try to meet the needs of those who want to discover all the areas and secrets of the map without the hassle of the traps, enemies and "environmental unexpected" that characterize thesurvival experience originally from Below. Still through Explore mode, for example, i bonfire of the dungeons they will become permanent checkpoints.

The PS4 version of the title will boast the same contents of the previous editions on PC and Xbox One and will allow fans of the genre to wear the clothes of a lone explorer who, shipwrecked on a desert island (but only apparently), will have to go into the bowels of a mountain populated by hostile creatures and bizarre sentient arcologies of an ancient technologically advanced civilization.

If you want to know more about this ruthless roguelike before I leave thetemporal exclusive Microsoft to embrace the cross-platform with the landing on PS4, we invite you to read our review of Below by Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli.