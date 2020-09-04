Below cost Euronics, new flyer with PS4 and Nintendo Switch Lite offers

Share it:

The below cost Euronics, with many products on promotion from 4 to 13 September, with the possibility of financing purchases in 20 zero-rate installments and the first installment in January 2021. The new discounts also involve the console and games category, let’s see the active promotions together.

Among the below cost Euronics products we find PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB in bundle con Marvel’s Avengers a 299.99 euro (instead of 373.98 euros), The Last Of Us Part 2 at 49.99 euros (instead of 74.99 euros), Xbox One wireless controller at 39.99 euros (instead of 59.99 euros) and Nintendo Switch Lite at 199.99 euros instead of 219.90 euros, offer valid for the colors turquoise, gray, coral and yellow.

A good opportunity to renew your console park or buy one of the most acclaimed games of recent years at a reduced price, only from Euronics. We remind you that if you want to be always updated on the offers and new flyers of the large IT and electronics chains, we invite you to follow the Telegram channel of video games and tech offers of Everyeye.it, thus you will have access to discounts and offers on consoles, video games, PC gaming, accessories and much more.