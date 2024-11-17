Beloved Irish Comedy Legend Jon Kenny’s Final Curtain Call: A Life That Brought Joy to Millions

In a somber turn of events that has cast a shadow over Ireland’s entertainment landscape, Jon Kenny, the legendary Limerick-born actor and comedian, passed away at the age of 66 on Friday evening at the Galway Clinic. His wife, Margy, confirmed the news this Saturday morning, leaving the nation in mourning for one of its most cherished performers.

Kenny, a native of Hospital, County Limerick, made a lasting impact on Irish entertainment history as a member of the renowned comedy duo d’Unbelievables, alongside Pat Shortt.

Their partnership created magic on stage, producing sell-out shows like “One Hell of a Do,” “I Doubt it Says Pauline,” and “That’s Life,” which became part of Irish cultural folklore.

The versatile performer’s journey began at Limerick’s Theatre Omnibus under the guidance of John and Jean Regan. His talent soon caught national attention when he started writing and performing comedy on RTE’s “Davis at Large.” Kenny’s solo venture, “Have a Nice Day,” struck gold, becoming the highest-selling video in Irish entertainment history.

But Kenny’s artistic range extended far beyond comedy. His dramatic prowess shone through in numerous stage productions, including powerful performances as Bull McCabe in “The Field” and the title role in John B. Keane’s “The Matchmaker.” His film credits included notable appearances in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Angela’s Ashes,” and “Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie.”

Even while battling health challenges, Kenny’s spirit remained unbroken. He faced non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his 40s and underwent a double bypass surgery. In March 2024, he revealed that cancer had returned in 2020, affecting his lung, yet he continued to perform and create art, recently venturing into poetry and working on his memoirs.

Last year, as Grand Marshal of Limerick’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Kenny celebrated his deep connection to his roots. His words at the time captured his profound love for his homeland: “It’s brilliant to feel you belong to part of something and to carry it with you in your work when you go away… people come up to you and they say, ‘You’re from Limerick, aren’t you?'”

The entertainment community has been quick to pay tribute. Local politician Bill O’Donnell expressed the community’s shock: “This is a tremendous tragedy. Jon not only was a public man; he was also a very good friend and neighbor. Councillor Noreen Stokes remembered him as “a born comedian and actor with such a wit.”

Kenny’s legacy lives on through his extensive body of work, from the belly laughs he generated with d’Unbelievables to his moving dramatic performances. His wife, Margie, daughter Leah, son Aaron, and his extended family survive him.

As Jon Kenny’s remarkable life journey concludes, Ireland has lost not only an entertainer but also a cultural ambassador who brought joy to millions while never forgetting his Limerick roots. His passing marks the end of an era in Irish entertainment, but his influence will continue to inspire future generations of performers.

As family, friends, and fans prepare to say goodbye to a man who made Ireland laugh, cry, and above all, proud, funeral arrangements for the beloved performer are still pending.