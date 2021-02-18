Belle: here are the first images of the Hosoda film in the new trailer

New information regarding the film Belle are released by Studio Chizu. Let’s go together to see the first images and the promotional video of the new film created by director Mamoru Hosoda.

The famous author and co-founder of the aforementioned animation studio in the past directed several feature films such as Summer Wars and the more recent Mirai, after which he updated fans on his next project. At the end of 2020 the official announcement was made, revealing the international title of the new anime: Belle.

The work at home will be known as Ryuu to Sobakasu no Hime ed un first trailer, broadcast via the official YouTube channel, shows some scenes. It is shown on the cover of this news and with its vision we can get a first taste of the new settings and some characters that will be presented in thesummer of 2021.

Along with the promotional footage it was also shared an image, reported at the end of the news, on which appear a girl, probably the protagonist, and a monstrous creature. The main character will be called Suzu and the story will tell his discovery of the virtual world “U” in which he will enter with an avatar named Belle and where he will meet the mysterious being with the appearance of a dragon.

What do you think? Are you interested in the new film by Mamoru Hosoda? Let us know in the comments.