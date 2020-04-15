Bellas Cosplay's C-18 hits Dragon Ball Z fans

Share it:

In Dragon Ball Z there are few notable female characters. Besides Bulma, the historical protagonist who has accompanied the characters in search of the Seven Spheres of the Dragon since the first chapter, most have been introduced in the first volumes, such as Chichi and Lunch. Only halfway through Dragon Ball Z was it also presented C-18, the blonde cyborg.

The creature of Doctor Gelo, previously human, found himself clashing with Goku, Vegeta and the other protagonists of Dragon Ball Z during the Cell saga only to be absorbed by the green monster. After being rescued, she begins to change her attitude and will be grateful to Kulilin for marrying and having a baby girl.

Android 18 is also one of Dragon Ball Z's most popular female characters for its sex appeal, from blond hair to a glacial look. Bellas Cosplay has decided to take on the role of cyborg in the cosplay you see below. The clothes follow those of the first appearances of C-18 in the anime, with jacket and denim skirt, black shirt with sleeves with alternating white and black bands, ending with socks and boots. In today's cosplay case, the shirt and socks have been made to make them look broken after a battle.

There are many other Dragon Ball Z characters played by girls, such as MolecularAgatha's Vegeta and Itsjessprincess's latest Android 21.