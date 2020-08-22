Bella Thorne, the former Disney star sends followers into delirium: “I’ll open a profile OnlyFans”

Share it:

In the past few hours the actress and singer Bella Thorne went into a frenzy opening an official account on OnlyFans, a popular social network designed to challenge the widespread censorship on ‘rival’ social networks such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The former Disney star announced it in an Instagram post: for those who don’t know the site is very popular with the stars of the movie industry, although in recent weeks it has begun to attract the attention of celebrities such as Blac Chyna and Cardi B; how it works couldn’t be simpler, as you just need to pay a set fee to the star in charge to get exclusive content.

In this case, Bella Thorne has stated that she will charge her fans $ 20 a month for the material, initially posting 17 photos and four videos. In her Instagram teaser, Thorne said: “Excuse me, I have an announcement“posing in a bikini wearing a diamond-encrusted necklace that reads ‘sex’. Speaking to Paper magazine about her decision to join the sexy initiative, the star of Assassination Nation he added: “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgment and without being bullied online“.

The 22-year-old, who became famous as the little star of the Disney Channel show Shake It Up, in recent years he has been talking about sexual positivity, ha directed an erotic movie for the adult site Pornhub and continued to post her topless selfies online, often clashing with social media censorship. Soon we will see her again on Netflix thanks to the film The Babysitter 2.