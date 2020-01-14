Bella Hadid's ‘body’ of diamonds on Instagram is the fantasy of the day

Share it:

Bella Hadid It is one of the best paid models in the world and everything you post on Instagram becomes a headline almost immediately. It doesn't matter if the reason is a ‘post’ removed after a comment from Selena Gomez, if they are farewell photos towards her recently deceased grandmother or if she sets out to burn social networks with a ‘selfie’ without makeup.

The model is a creator of manual content, especially when it comes to fashion. She can wear anything, either with a reflective vest or with a ‘body’ loaded with diamonds. Bella Hadid has uploaded to Instagram a photo with this latest luxurious piece and yes, we have cataloged it as the fantasy of the day.

Bella Hadid upload a half-naked photo to Instagram with the ‘diamond body’ of your dreams

Despite the constant concern of its followers for its ‘extreme thinness’ and all the criticisms that the model has had to endure for years in this regard, Bella Hadid It doesn't hide. The model, apart from being the most beautiful woman in the world according to scientific parameters, is also one of the most sensual in the industry and does not hesitate to prove it every two times on her Instagram account.

Although, this time, we have to recognize that the hundreds of diamonds They almost eclipse all the attention towards your body.

With this photo, Bella Hadid once again set Instagram on fire And, of course, the comments are all of this type:

