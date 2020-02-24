Bella Hadid leaves Milan with the Coronavirus mask and the photo on Instagram is full of comments

Share it:

Even top models like Bella Hadid they assume that it is better to prevent than to cure and with the mask to protect yourself from the infection of the Coronavirus he left Milan after Fashion Week (and the muted closing of some fashion shows such as those of Armani and Laura Biagiotti who opted for a show behind closed doors without an audience). There photo of Bella Hadid with the mask for Coronavirus he made a bang on Instagram: the shot is on the plane, that of the return home for Bella after the week of work at the Milan fashion shows.

Although some comments of controversy under the post of Bella Hadid on Instagram there has been (in general that of creating a bit of alarmism) actually the fans of the little sister of Gigi Hadid complimented her on choosing to take care of herself on the way home from Milan (where she took the opportunity to take a tour of the Fondazione Prada together with Emily Ratajkowski), a city near which the first focal point of the virus was triggered. The situation, as you will have understood by now, is quite serious: we are in a phase of restraint which, especially in Northern Italy, has led to the preventive closure of universities, schools and even gathering places where the virus could spread more easily.

The good hygiene standards in this phase of diffusion in which the news on Covid-19 constantly changing are the basis: what to do and what not to do in order not to risk contagion especially in the areas most at risk (such as Lombardy and the Veneto) explained it well on Ministry of Health which is one of the first sources to follow in these hours to get reliable updates on the situation.

There Bella Hadid mask (even if technically it is useless: it is useful only to those who have the symptoms to avoid spreading them) is a signal that celebs are also taking seriously the good hygiene rules that prevent the virus from going around undisturbed: washing your hands often and carefully, avoid those who cough and sneeze and contact useful numbers like the 1500 to the appearance of the first Coronavirus symptoms they are the basis for preventing the situation from getting worse.

On the crowded places like the airports the spotlight is on in these hours, but not because it is dangerous travel with the coronavirus, simply because many people are around. Bella Hadid on the plane returning from Milan, he sent a signal: in this delicate phase, it is better to prevent (without panicking!) than to cure: very little is needed to get out of this situation that has blocked Italy.

