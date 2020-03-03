Entertainment

Bella Hadid, is that you? Paris Fashion Week leaves us an unrecognizable photo of the model

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
  • Haider Ackermann's fashion show at Paris Fashion Week has left us a photo of Bella Hadid in which she is unrecognizable.
  • Bella and Gigi Hadid plant a maxipelo like Marie Antoinette in the Moschino parade.

    One of our favorite things about Fashion Weeks is that we can see our favorite models wear styles with which we know they would not dare outside the catwalk. Because let's see, let's face it, most of them aren't very wearable. Bella Hadid He is leaving us some unforgettable images as he passes through the different parades that are taking place this month, such as that time when a maxipeluca was planted to Marie Antoinette who had to weigh heavily on the 'show' of Moschino. Just when we thought there was nothing to overcome this photo, she shows us that we were quite wrong. The model paraded in Paris for Haider Ackermann… and attention to the model they put. Bella, is that you? It has cost us a lot to recognize it, but it is not for less.

    It has been completely transformed. For starters, he has again worn a wig with a kilometric toupee and a pretty curious bangs. Actually, this is not what has caught our attention, but makeup. The model appeared with the very pale skin and with fully covered eyebrows, as if I didn't have one. Come on, you could impersonate Frankenstein's girlfriend or another character in the Addams Family. It's a little scary, isn't it?

    The best photo of the Paris Fashion Week is this one by Bella Hadid at the Haider Ackermann fashion show

    You have to see Bella Hadid in the Haider Ackermann parade, it's unrecognizable!

    Thierry ChesnotGetty Images

    Bella Hadid and her impressive wig in the Haider Ackermann parade.

    Kristy SparowGetty Images

    Well, and speaking of curious 'looks', you have to see this other one that has taken off the runway. We already know that the model is quite a fan of the new fashion, but this time it has taken it to the extreme. Bell pants, vest, tie … and even a pearl belt. The makeup has not left us indifferent either considering that we are used to seeing it with something much more subtle.

    Bella Hadid has worn a 'look' that we would never expect to see in her at Paris Fashion Week.

    Marc PiaseckiGetty Images

    Two amazing changes on the same day. Wow, Bella.

