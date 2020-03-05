Bella, daughter of Marlene Favela, steals the eyes on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bella Seely Favela, daughter of actress Marlene Favela and businessman Goerge Seely, has become a celebrity on social networks, since her mother has created an Instagram account to share her photographs and videos.

At almost five months of life, the baby has great popularity on the platform, where it has more than 117 thousand followers, and since the news of pregnancy has remained in force sharing each of its moments in life thanks to the actress Mexican

The photographs and videos that Marlene shares through the Instagram account @bellaseely_ have become the favorites of Internet users, this is to run into such a charismatic beauty in each of the images as is Bella.

The first of the photographs was published in July 2019 and it is an ultrasound of Favela where he had 24 weeks of gestation, while the most recent are a video of the baby with the famous Michelle Renaud and Raquel Garza a few hours ago .

In this account managed by the actress, she has shared each of the most important moments during her pregnancy stage, the first ultrasound, the growth of her belly, the birth and the official presentation of Bella Seely, to name a few.

Recall that Bella Seely, daughter of Marlene Favela and George Seely, was born on October 12, 2019 at 8:45 am, weighing 3,045 kilograms and measuring 49 centimeters. That same day the famous woman announced it with great pride through her official social networks.