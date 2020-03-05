TV Shows

Bella, daughter of Marlene Favela, steals the eyes on Instagram

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Bella Seely Favela, daughter of actress Marlene Favela and businessman Goerge Seely, has become a celebrity on social networks, since her mother has created an Instagram account to share her photographs and videos.

At almost five months of life, the baby has great popularity on the platform, where it has more than 117 thousand followers, and since the news of pregnancy has remained in force sharing each of its moments in life thanks to the actress Mexican

The photographs and videos that Marlene shares through the Instagram account @bellaseely_ have become the favorites of Internet users, this is to run into such a charismatic beauty in each of the images as is Bella.

The first of the photographs was published in July 2019 and it is an ultrasound of Favela where he had 24 weeks of gestation, while the most recent are a video of the baby with the famous Michelle Renaud and Raquel Garza a few hours ago .

READ:  Confirmed! Sofia Castro will participate in popular dance reality

In this account managed by the actress, she has shared each of the most important moments during her pregnancy stage, the first ultrasound, the growth of her belly, the birth and the official presentation of Bella Seely, to name a few.

Recall that Bella Seely, daughter of Marlene Favela and George Seely, was born on October 12, 2019 at 8:45 am, weighing 3,045 kilograms and measuring 49 centimeters. That same day the famous woman announced it with great pride through her official social networks.

.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.