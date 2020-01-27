Belinda … Winning as always! Announces that it will launch a new makeup line

If there is someone who is "winning as usual" that person is Belinda, and obviously this beginning of 2020 had to start with the right foot.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of ‘Neither Freud nor your Mom’ shared that she will launch her new makeup line.

He will do it next to the also beautiful actress Renata Notni and the name of the 100% Mexican brand is Tharaa Cosmetics.

Through the official account of the makeup brand we discover that it is inspired by the Latin American woman, strong and confident.

Although we still can't see part of the collection, we do see the sexy videos that Belinda and Renata starred in where they squandered their beauty:

Belinda said she was very excited about this new professional challenge:

"This year we are going to launch my makeup line, I hope you love it, we are working on it and giving the best"

The launch of Belinda's first makeup collection will hit the market on February 22, 2020.

You may also be interested: I do sing the “Sapito”: Danna Paola sends Belinda indirectly? (VIDEO)