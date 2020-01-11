Belinda thanks her belifans for 20 years of artistic career

Share it:

Belinda celebrates 20 years of artistic career; Throughout these two decades she has worked as a singer and actress, but she has also developed in the world of fashion and as a businesswoman. He began his career in 2000 at 10 years of age, starring in the children's soap opera "Amigos x siempre" with the Argentine Martín Ricca.

In his social networks he shared an emotional message dedicated to all his fans, for all his support over 20 years. "Belifans since I started my very baby career have accompanied me without conditions and we have walked hand in hand all these years, I want to thank everyone for their patience and commitment."

I appreciate everything you do for me, for my music and for all my projects, they are the most important, never forget it, I will always be there for you ♥ ️.

Belinda also shared a photograph of yesteryear, in her time as "Ana Capistrán Vidal" on the soap opera "Amigos x siempre".

Belinda had her first star in the soap opera "Amigos x siempre" produced by Rosy Ocampo.



On the other hand, he recently shared a statement in which he said he had H1N1 influenza, so he had to cancel a concert scheduled for last Friday in León, Guanajuato. "I am very sorry not to be in the right conditions to attend and I deeply wish I could meet with my fans from the city of León very soon."

Belinda will have to rest and once relieved, she can return to the rehearsals of the staging "I can't get up today."