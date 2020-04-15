TV Shows

Belinda teases Bad Bunny's voice and is criticized

April 15, 2020
Edie Perez
There is no doubt that the famous continue to talk about during this quarantine because while some praise others for their work and projects, others apparently mock their talent. Proof of this was what Belinda did when imitating Bad Bunny.

It turns out that a few days ago the pop singer did a live where several of her fans asked her many questions in addition to interacting with other celebrities such as Maluma and Jared Leto.

But when they asked her to sing a Bad Bunny song, not only did she remain silent as she did not know any song by the artist, she also imitated him, but for many it was in a mocking way, causing controversy among the reggaeton fans who went with everything to the girl. who made it clear that he does not listen to his colleague's music at all.

Recall that a few years ago Belinda fell out with the Ha-Ash singers when they assured in a musical competition that they did not listen to their music, so they found everything in the middle of the program.

In addition, some netizens reminded Belinda that she uploaded a video a couple of days ago where she said that she does not like to mess with anyone but apparently the mockery about Bad Bunny left her in a very different role from the one she wanted to be by putting her once more in the eye of the hurricane.

.

