Belinda shows how Maria looks in Today I can't get up

The singer Belinda shares in her social networks how is the makeup of Maria, her leading character in the musical play Today I can not get up, which premiered in Mexico City on the night of last Friday, January 31, 2020.

Today I can not get up debuted at the Teatro II Cultural Center and prior to that, Belinda shared on her social networks an image of the moment she put on makeup to be Maria in this staging.

Belinda performs in Hoy I can't get up to a flamenco dancer and together with the singer Yahír, they hope to get Mexican public acceptance with their respective works.

As of today I am Maria, one of the most important characters in my career, it is the first time I do theater and I don't lie to them, it has been a great challenge for me in every way, "Belinda writes on Instagram.

The famous singer of songs like Sal de mi piel and Egoísta also confesses on Instagram that when she was offered to work on this project she felt fear, but on the day of the premiere she feels very safe and confident, especially.

Today I can not get up is a work that is inspired by the eighties and evokes the songs of Mecano, a group originally from Spain.