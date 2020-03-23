TV Shows

Belinda pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla through her networks

March 22, 2020
Edie Perez
The famous singer Belinda and El Escorpión Dorado duet one of Selena Quintanilla's musical hits, La Reina del Tex Mex. They sing a fragment of Baila esta cumbia with one voice.

Youtuber Golden Scorpion shares a video on his Instagram account in which he appears next to the talented singer-songwriter Belinda. They both drive in his truck and she drives.

Belinda is a fan of Selana Quintanilla, it is undeniable, and when it comes to singing songs from her, she does it with her heart, as can be seen in the images of the video published by Scorpión Dorado.

And as expected, Belinda fans immediately react on Instagram and tell her what they think when they hear her sing Selena songs.

What a cool woman, man, "Lupillo Rivera expresses in one of the first messages.

Selena Quintanilla was murdered at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar, who was her friend, on March 31, 1995 and despite the passing of the years, her music is still as current as she is.




