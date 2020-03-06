Belinda imitates the look of Babo's daughter and is praised by millions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Belinda is still in force in all aspects because it has always given that talking both in his music and in his image and in the Spotify Awards was no exception, as it impacted the entire audience.

It turns out that the interpreter of Bella betrayal came to the Green carpet with a look similar to that of singer Barbarela, Babo's daughter, who is a member of the Santa Cartel.

With a very youthful costume in two pieces and several temporary tattoos, the young woman was seen, who has always fallen in love with the world with the beauty that is loaded and although for many she looked a bit rude they did not take away her beauty according to her fans.

As if that were not enough, something that attracted the attention of their fans and those of Danna Paola, was the photo that both were taken together because they were highly praised since they want a collaboration between both women and although they announced a few weeks ago that They would like to work together and said nothing.

"Super photo, beautiful both! Shutting up many gossip clicks," "I never thought this day would come," "I didn't know I needed this picture," "Pair of queens a collaboration together," they wrote to the singers.

It is worth mentioning that youtubers, singers and conductors from the middle of the show attended the ceremony.