Belinda hit Babo but did she send him indirectly? (VIDEO)

It finally happened! The popular channel youtuber Mexican Scorpion Dorado dressed in long tablecloths when he received Belinda in the popular section of ‘Teddy in the Case’.

In a video of the most fun Belinda surprised her own and strangers by singing at the top of their lungs "Everyone dies for me" of the Santa Cartel.

It is well known by all that Babo, the vocalist of the group of hip hop Mexican, has a great attraction for the interpreter of "Ni Freud ni tu mama", and even on Instagram she mentions it to get her attention.

However, when Golden Scorpion asked Belinda if she wants to meet Babo, the famous woman responded with the humor that characterizes her:

Golden Scorpion: What Babo wants to thunder your little bones?

Belinda: Who said?

ED: He spends things and you don't peel it.

B: No, because I like his music.

ED: He also has his little heart.

B: No, I don't know him, I don't really know him in person.

ED: Would you like to meet him?

B: No, I like her very much

ED: In the privacy?

B: Neither. ¡¡I do not want with anyoneeeee!

Belinda also talked about her former Givanni Dos Santos, with whom she had a courtship several years ago. When he youtuber He asked if his favorite football team was América, the star burst out laughing and said yes, he is a fan.

ED: Ah, what a fuck * n, have you seen one that plays forward there?

B: If poor, what happened to his leg, don't stain, poor.

ED: Look, how you left us, poor.

B: No, I didn't leave it that way! They opened his leg, a hole like that, poor.

ED: No mom * s, that didn't happen in your time

B: No, in my time all good luck is gone, now other things have happened.

ED: Pure shit * now.

The actress could not help laughing at the funny comment of the youtuber And already in confidence, Belinda was encouraged to make a duet with Golden Scorpion to sing ‘Dying Slowly’:

