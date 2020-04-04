Belinda hints at Barbara de Regil for exercising too much

Share it:

It seems that Belinda is not at all amused by the advantage that some celebrities are taking in this quarantine to gain more followers or popularity, since she assures that the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) is very sad for what she considers her colleagues should not give beauty, cooking or exercise tips.

After giving this message through Instagram, some Internet users did not remain silent and pointed out Bárbara de Regil as one of the main celebrities to take advantage of her situation to make herself known in the fitness world.

And it is that as everyone knows about Regil he makes live broadcasts to put his fans to exercise while they spend it at home although many have considered it unnecessary and they have let him know they have also criticized the way in which the famous one does it.

It seems to me that this is not the time to think all day thinking about exercise, all day teaching our routines or meals or recipes or Tik Tok dances, Belinda said in her wake-up call.

Recall that in the video Belinda made it very clear that she does not mess with anyone because she is not interested in causing scandal to benefit in any way, but netizens immediately pointed out to Barbara herself not to worry much about the virus that is affecting the world.

As if that were not enough a few days ago, Belinda moved millions by performing a live where she answered the call of Jared Leto and Maluma leaving everyone shocked because many assure that she preferred to speak with the reggaeton player than with the Hollywood actor leaving everyone shocked because they consider that Belinda can have whoever she is whenever.

