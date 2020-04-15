Belinda dances in pajamas to Juan Magan at Tik Tok

Share it:

Belinda, singer of musical hits like Ángel and En el amor hay pardonar, stars in a sensual dance on social networks and does it to singer-songwriter Juan Magán. He appears in pajamas and even uploads it to Tik Tok.

Belinda wastes on her social networks and in a recent video she looks "perreando", in pajamas, singing with Juan Magán to the rhythm of Madrid Marbella, a song they recorded in a duet but whose promotion they stopped due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Juan Magán released the song in early April, but the promotion was halted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and will resume until further notice.

The recording where Belinda and Juan Magán appear on Tik Tok has almost 50 thousand hearts.

Juan Magán is a singer-songwriter originally from Badalona, ​​Spain, and is also a record producer, remixer, DJ, composer, and songwriter.

Juan has been a professional musician since 1995, but from 2008 he made himself known internationally thanks to his "Electro Latino" proposal.

