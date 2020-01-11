Belinda cancels sick work commitments

Share it:

Belinda, singer of songs like In love you have to forgive and Love at first sight, cancels work commitments because you are in delicate health. She has an H1N1 influenza infection, she reports.

It is Belinda herself who, through a statement on her Twitter account, states that she is not in a position to work and that is why she will not be able to sing this Friday at The Normal, as advertised.

I am very sorry that I am not in the right conditions to attend and I deeply wish to be able to meet with my fans from the city of León very soon, "Belinda said in the statement.

Belinda was willing to meet her work schedule, but due to this disease she will not be able to do it.

In days gone by he also shared that he was happy because he celebrated for his 20 years of artistic career and thanked his fans for the love and support.

Today is a very special day, thank you very much to all those who always accompany me, to you my Belifans for your patience and delivery, I love you! ", He wrote on Instagram.

And despite her illness, Belinda is already more than ready to debut on January 31 in the musical play Today I can't get up, in Mexico City, next to Yahir, among other artists.

Today I can not get up has Juan Ríos as director and will be on stage at the Centro Cultural Teatro 2, in Mexico City, it has been reported in different media.

This is Belinda's theater debut, which is why she is happy, as she has told different media on the eve of her premiere.