Belinda boasts her handsome and famous cousin of international stature

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is no doubt that Belinda does not stop surprising her millions of fans and it is that a few hours ago the singer decided to show off her sexy cousin that few knew, because as everyone knows, she takes great care of her privacy before the press, but this time she made an exception .

Simon Porte Jacquemus, is a French designer and founder of the Jacquemus brand, which has had great success worldwide, with only 30 years old the young man has participated in several catwalks in the world, which is followed by celebrities of international stature , like Naomi Campbell, Rosalia and Hailey Bieber among others.

"What saved you had it twin that your cousin is the franch designer greetings to all", "Óale Both can be proudly boasted", "I did not know that the French designer was your cousin", "You always so radiant @belindapop", they wrote to Belinda.

Recall that this year has been a lot of work for the actress and is that again will be part of La Voz on Tv Azteca, also part of the cast of the musical work Today I can not get up, where Yahir also meets who has a perfect relationship.

As if that were not enough, Belinda, like her cousin, has had the opportunity to become a fashion designer because she has already launched some collections which have been successful, so her fans expect more from the young woman.

Although not everything has been joy for Beli because last year she was linked to Lupillo Rivera who aired the romance they had at the beginning of March although she refuses to talk about the subject.

>