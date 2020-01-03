Belinda announces "Tharaa Cosmetics", her new makeup line

Share it:

In the same way as the Kardashian-Jenner, Belinda will be released as a beauty products entrepreneur and will launch in 2020 "Tharaa Cosmetics" her new makeup line in partnership with the actress Renata Notni.

The singer shared on social networks that she will expand her career outside of music and acting and dabble in the field of beauty, with the intention that her followers love it and can acquire their products.

New year new projects! I want to tell you about a project that makes me very happy and excited, this year we are going to launch my makeup line, I hope you love it, we are working on it and doing our best, "he wrote on social networks.

For this unexpected project, the actress joined with Renata Notni, who shared an impromptu video on her social networks and accompanied him with the message:

This year is full of incredible projects, but one of the ones we are about to launch for all of you is my new make up line. "

In a short video where the two stars are confirmed as the official image of the brand, it is revealed that beauty products will be launched during the last days of February, no doubt an excellent start to the year for both.

At the end of January, Belinda will premiere the first play in her career, the new version of Nacho Cano's musical, Today I can't get up, together with singer Yahir, a season that will only consist of 60 shows in Mexico.