Believe it or not, Bradley Cooper already has more Grammys than this entire list of famous singers

The next gala of the Grammys is just around the corner, specifically held on Sunday 26 in Los Angeles – where, by the way Rosalia will act with her new theme, "I swear". Without a doubt, last year was the edition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, which together put our hair on end performing on stage ‘Shallow’, a song that the gramophone was taking home in the category Best Pop Performance for a Duo or Musical Group. An award that automatically raised Cooper, whose main artistic profession is to interpret, to an Olympus that is not yet part of a recognized list of artists who, believe us, will surprise you.

While it is true that such awards do not always recognize the mainstream or number of sales success, there is no doubt that there is a cursed list of singers who, despite having reached the top of the charts and their career , have not been honored by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States. For example, Cooper already has more Grammys awards than …

Katy Perry

The musically sticky pop princess has never taken a trophy home, this being the main allegation of her ‘haters’ that they call her an overrated artist.

Diana Ross

This year they will reward her with an honorary recognition for her 75-year-old career. But this award still does not do justice to a race with so many ‘hits’ that has passed without penalty or glory for the Academy.

Bob marley

We know it, it is especially Martian for you that an artist so representative of a genre and that reached the status of an icon so quickly still without being rewarded. The same ask their millions of fans around the world.

Backstreet boys

Especially painful is this case, that of the most famous ‘boy band’ in history and that, 20 years later, is still active after having passed through Las Vegas with a successful residence. But what else does all this give if the boys don't have a single gramophone? Reminder: Bradley Cooper can boast owning you one at home.

Nicki Minaj

Although the rapper was not a pioneer in the rap industry, since before her many other women had established the solid base of the genre that currently reigns in the US, it did give her a fresh and refreshing air that, unfortunately, has not been valued By the way, his arch nemesis Cardi B cannot say the same, since he has been awarded.

SIA

Look, this is very strong. One of the most heard artists on Spotify, the most important ‘streaming’ platform of the moment, and which has been nominated up to nine times, DOES NOT have a single Grammy award to date.

Miley Cyrus

Another great ignored by the Academy that, in addition, has only received a single nomination in his career. Specifically Best Pop Album in 2015 by ‘Bangerz’. We need to report.

Spice Girls

It is true that their trajectory was ephemeral, it was never taken very seriously and it was true that they were broadcast meat, but they are iconic. They suffered the same fate as the Backstreet Boys, but with the only difference that they left the business 20 years ago.