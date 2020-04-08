Belén Rueda stars in the first trailer for 'Madres'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A couple of months ago, Mediaset Spain and Amazon Prime Video presented the agreement they had reached: a joint production of a total of six contents who will arrive first on the platform streaming to later be broadcast on Mediaset channels. The agreement consists of a total of four series and two docudramas that will arrive throughout this 2020. The first example of this agreement we saw it arrive with 'The village', series released last February 14 and which already has a second confirmed season. At the beginning of March it arrived 'Charon'and now Amazon Prime has confirmed the date premiere of the next joint work: 'Mothers'.

Produced in collaboration with Alea Media, Mothers addresses the life stories, relationships and conflicts of a group of mothers who are going through a vital stage with a common link: their children are sick and they receive treatment in the same hospital. Their paths cross as they leave their professional careers as lawyers, journalists or cashiers once they cross the doors of the health center with their children. Together in this bubble, they must face the uncertainty of a diagnosis, the relationship with medical personnel or the consequences of the inexorable passing of time that, in the outside world, advances without compassion, dragging with it jobs, couples and friends.

Starring Belén Rueda, Aida Folch, Rosario Pardo, Carmen Ruiz and Carla Díaz, this new series will land on Amazon Prime on May 8 and its first trailer is now available, which you have on these lines.