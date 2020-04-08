Entertainment

Belén Rueda stars in the first trailer for 'Madres'

April 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A couple of months ago, Mediaset Spain and Amazon Prime Video presented the agreement they had reached: a joint production of a total of six contents who will arrive first on the platform streaming to later be broadcast on Mediaset channels. The agreement consists of a total of four series and two docudramas that will arrive throughout this 2020. The first example of this agreement we saw it arrive with 'The village', series released last February 14 and which already has a second confirmed season. At the beginning of March it arrived 'Charon'and now Amazon Prime has confirmed the date premiere of the next joint work: 'Mothers'.

Produced in collaboration with Alea Media, Mothers addresses the life stories, relationships and conflicts of a group of mothers who are going through a vital stage with a common link: their children are sick and they receive treatment in the same hospital. Their paths cross as they leave their professional careers as lawyers, journalists or cashiers once they cross the doors of the health center with their children. Together in this bubble, they must face the uncertainty of a diagnosis, the relationship with medical personnel or the consequences of the inexorable passing of time that, in the outside world, advances without compassion, dragging with it jobs, couples and friends.

READ:  Trailer and poster for ONE PIECE volume 96: the release is dedicated to the Pirate King

Starring Belén Rueda, Aida Folch, Rosario Pardo, Carmen Ruiz and Carla Díaz, this new series will land on Amazon Prime on May 8 and its first trailer is now available, which you have on these lines.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.