Belén Rueda and Jose Coronado, together again in ‘The Perfect Woman’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series ‘Journalists’, the thriller ‘The Body’ (Oriol Paulo). Belén Rueda and Jose Coronado They have coincided in several projects throughout their career and now it is Arantxa Echevarría, director of ‘Carmen y Lola’, which will bring them together again in ‘The Perfect Woman’, a comedy that, according to the exclusive Spanish film blog, will begin shooting in September. Produced by Lazona Films and Atresmedia, it will tell the story of a fifty-year-old girl in crisis.

The filmmaker, who changes gender with her second feature film, completes the distribution of the film with Carolina Yuste (brand-new Goya for Best New Actress for ‘Carmen y Lola’), Gonzalo de Castro and Pepa Aniorte. The script is signed by Olatz Arroyo (‘The best summer of my life’, ‘Until the wedding separates us’).

Arantxa, in addition, has also been released on television directing several chapters of ‘El Cid’, an Amazon Prime Video series starring Miguel Herrán and which will bring the story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar to the small screen.

The filmmaker is undoubtedly living her best professional moment thanks to the success and the prizes she won with her debut film, 'Carmen and Lola', which told the complicated love story of two gypsy lesbians, played by debutants Zaira Romero and Rosy Rodríguez. The film, which became a success almost from the day of its premiere, awarded it its first Goya award for Best New Director.