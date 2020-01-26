Entertainment

Belén Funes triumphs with 'The daughter of a thief' and takes the Goya to Novel Address

January 26, 2020
Something must be changing in Spanish cinema, although things are slow. While this year we saw that there was not a single woman nominated for Best Director and there was only one in Best New Director, it was precisely she who took it. Belén Funes has won the Goya for 'The daughter of a thief' in front of Salvador Simó Busón for 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles', Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia for' El hoyo 'and Aritz Moreno for' Advantages of traveling in train'.

His prize only confirms a strange trend, the female dominance of the category of novel management, which has not yet reached the veteran category. The success of Arantxa Echevarría for 'Carmen y lola' and Carla Simón for 'Summer 1993' is joined by this former student of the ESCAC telling the journey of a young single mother, with a complicated relationship with her father. She is Greta Fernández, the center of the whole feature film, and it is precisely she who dedicated the award in a concise speech.

Greta Fernandez I don't know what she would have done if you hadn't crossed my path.

Eduard and Greta Fernández in

