Belén Cuesta, Goya for Best Leading Actress for her first drama with ‘The Infinite Trench’

January 25, 2020
It was one of the most disputed categories of the night and the lucky one to win the Goya for Best Leading Actress has been for Bethlehem Cuesta by ‘The infinite trench’, his first dramatic role. “My mother… Let's see, calm down… Thanks for giving me this here tonight. Here at home it is very exciting. I want to congratulate Marta, Greta and Penelope as a companion and spectator because your work is wonderful, inspiring … To the producers of the film for your trust. To Jon, Jose Mari and Aitor for giving me this wonderful character, the character of my life. And thanks to Antonio de la Torre because my Rose without your Higinio would not have been… Thank you for sharing your enormous talent ”, The actress said very excited during her speech, which ended up thanking her mother.

The artisan interpretation of Bethlehem in this drama from the creators of 'Handia' has given him the statuette that Penelope Cruz also opted for 'Pain and glory', Greta Fernández for 'The daughter of a thief' and Marta Nieto for 'Mother '.

