Behind-Front of Nintendo: Animal Crossing New Horizons will not include microtransactions

There is only one month left before Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the new chapter in the Cartoonesian life simulator series by Nintendo, and many fans can't wait to get their hands on the new adventure of Tom Nook and associates, even if in the past few days there had been some concern.

After the news that Animal Crossing New Horizon will not support cloud bailouts at launch, it seemed that the game saw the presence of a mechanic that was always hidden from players: that of the microtransactions and in-game purchases.

A feature that is also present, for example, in the mobile game Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, which embraced the now classic mobile game model free-to-play with optional purchases.

It looks like that though Nintendo has taken a step back, and has indeed removed all references to microtransactions from the official game description. Having not received any clarification, it is to be assumed that the writing concerning this mechanic probably referred only to the purchase of future expansions, or to the possibility of an in-game link to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, but for the moment we are not told.

What matters, for now, is that contrary to popular belief, there should be no microtransactions in Animal Crossing: New Horizon.