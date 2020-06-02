Before the imminent move of Monarcas Morelia, its footballers are already looking for options in other clubs

Share it:

Before the imminent move of Monarcas Morelia, their footballers are already looking for options in other clubs (Photo: Mosiés Pablo / Cuartoscuro)

Before the imminent move from Monarcas Morelia to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, fans of the club have reacted with protests in the capital of Michoacán. As a result of these actions, some footballers of the first team have supported the marches.

One of them is the Argentine Sebastián Sosa, goalkeeper of the Purépechas. In interview with the program Continental Closs, Mariano Closs, the goalkeeper spoke about these manifestations of the fans, despite the fact that the country is in a health contingency for the coronavirus.

"Very hard for people. It is a deeply rooted team, of many years. People are upset, are demonstrating on the streets, are blocking the exit of the trucks from the moveIn short, it is a pity that the team disappears as well, "he said.

Sebastián Sosa indicated that he has spoken with Boca Juniors (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

Although he did not confirm the move, he explained that the sale of the franchise is almost a fact. “It is not yet official, but it seems that the equipment was sold. It is going to change its headquarters, name, shirt. Something that surprises us as South Americans, but they are things that happen here in Mexico, "he said.

"The Sinaloa government built a stadium, wanted to have a First Class team and offered, the owner of Morelia accepted and the team leaves. The club changes its headquarters and colors and so on, but the contracts of the players and the staff remain, "he added.

Regarding his work situation, the South American commented that he still has a contract, but noted that he would like to return to his country. "I had the possibility of being released. I have one more year left on my contract and yes, the possibility of returning to Argentina is always present”, he detailed.

Dalia Molina confessed that she is already looking for other options (Photo: Monarcas Morelia)

He stated that He has had talks with Juan Román Riquelme, second vice president of Boca Juniors. "I have talked a few times with Román, I told him about my situation here and I was left with the bitter taste of not being able to play much because at that time (Agustín) Orión was the goalkeeper and that was where a rematch was kept," he assured.

This situation of uncertainty is also shared female team footballers of the franchise. For this reason, they consulted with the Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players (AMFpro), a soccer union.

In interview with ESPN, Dalia Molina, team captainHe noted that he personally feels free. In addition, he stressed that he expects the institution to deposit the last month of payment "because the club always complied and was very punctual."

Monarcas Morelia fans have protested the club's move (Photo: Juan José Estrada / Cuartoscuro)

She said that Monarcas has not confirmed the move, but she is already looking for other options. "Monarchs opened the doors for me, It was the club that gave me the opportunity to debut and out of respect had waited for me, but since my contract ended and I'm still without news, I'm seeing what can be done ”he expressed.

“If I keep waiting for the Mexican Soccer Federation or the club to say something, it would be late. Perhaps in a few more weeks the teams will begin to make up their squad and we run the risk of running out of nothing, "he added.

Faced with this uncertainty, fans of the entity have protested the disappearance of their team. This Sunday, about 7,000 people started a demonstration at 6:00 p.m. (local time) at the entrances of the old Venustiano Carranza stadium.

Headed by the club Madness 81Thousands of people left their houses to take Acueducto Avenue towards the city center. To the rhythm of traditional soccer chants, the protesters stood at the source of Las Tarascas. There, people on foot, on bicycles and in cars cried out their disagreement with the decision of the Salinas Groups, owner of the club, to move the team to Mazatlán, more than 660 kilometers away.

