Before Hunter X Hunter, Togashi designed a doujinshi focused on Pikachu

Yoishiro Togashi, in addition to being a great fan of Japanese comics, is known for having a particular fondness for the videogame medium. Early in his career he ventured into the making of a Virtua Fighter doujinshi, in which he included a cameo by a Pokémon rather iconic.

If you do not know the term doujinshi, it is an amateur manga in which the author draws on a pre-existing idea or a well-known franchise, reworking them in an unpublished story. In Togashi's work, the latter brought together the characters of Sega's fighting game, Virtua Fighter, making them fight with Game Freak's electric rodent, Pikachu.

Doujinshi hit the market in 1997, giving a further demonstration of the sensei's artistic talent. The creation of a doujinshi represents an opportunity for the author to perfect his skills, and – in parallel – to enrich his portfolio of personal projects, an essential requirement to be able to enter the circle of the big magazines.

As you can see from the image at the bottom of the article, the plates show a certain artistic maturity on the part of the author, and the reason is soon said. Before 1997, Togashi sculpted his signature in the industry with a certain Yu of the ghosts, serialized between 1990 and 1994 in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

