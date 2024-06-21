Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

After over three decades since the original, the mischievous bio-exorcist known as Beetlejuice is finally making his grand return to the big screen. In 1988, director Tim Burton unleashed his ghoulish supernatural comedy Beetlejuice onto an unsuspecting world, and it quickly became a cult classic. Now, Tim Burton is back behind the camera to deliver the long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Fans have been clamoring for a follow-up to the original Beetlejuice film ever since its release, and it’s been a long and winding road to get to this point. Development on a sequel started almost immediately after the first film’s success, with ideas ranging from Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian to Beetlejuice in Love. But it took decades for the stars to finally align and bring the mischievous demon known as Betelgeuse back to life.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Release Date:

After years of false starts and development hell, Warner Bros. has finally set an official release date for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – September 6, 2024. This comes after the film was previously slated to arrive in theaters earlier in 2024, but production delays pushed the release back a few months.

The sequel will be hitting the big screen – including IMAX engagements – on September 6, 2024 in the United States, with an international release following two days earlier on September 4. This prime early fall release date seems perfectly timed to capitalize on the spooky season and should allow Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to scare up plenty of box office business.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Storyline:

The official plot synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reveals that the film will take place 36 years after the events of the original. The Deetz family, led by Lydia (Winona Ryder), has returned to their home in Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. However, Lydia’s life is once again turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and accidentally reopens the portal to the afterlife.

This, of course, leads to the return of the devious and mischievous Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), who is determined to unleash his own brand of chaos once again. With trouble brewing in both the land of the living and the afterlife, it’s only a matter of time before someone says Betelgeuse’s name three times and he is summoned back to wreak havoc. The film will explore the Deetz family dynamic 30 years later, as well as introduce a new generation dealing with Betelgeuse’s antics.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Cast Members:

Of course, the returning cast members are the main draw for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Michael Keaton is back as the title character, reprising his iconic and scene-stealing performance as the ghoulish Betelgeuse. Winona Ryder is also returning as Lydia Deetz, now a grown woman and mother. Joining them is Catherine O’Hara, who will once again play Lydia’s eccentric stepmother Delia.

The new additions to the cast include Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s teenage daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role, and the legendary Willem Dafoe as an afterlife police officer named Wolf Jackson. Italian actress Monica Bellucci is also on board, playing the role of Betelgeuse’s wife Delores. Other cast members include Burn Gorman as a local reverend and Arthur Conti in an unspecified part.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Creators Team:

Tim Burton is back in the director’s chair for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, helming the sequel to his 1988 cult classic. Burton is no stranger to the Beetlejuice universe, having directed the original film and also serving as a producer on the upcoming sequel. He’s assembled an impressive team to bring this new installment to life.

The screenplay was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the duo behind the hit Netflix series Wednesday as well as films like Herbie: Fully Loaded and the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The story is based on a treatment by Seth Grahame-Smith, who was previously attached to write the sequel before stepping aside.

Veteran composer Danny Elfman, who scored the original Beetlejuice, is returning to provide the music for the sequel. Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, another frequent Burton collaborator, is handling the film’s wardrobe. With this talented team behind the scenes, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is shaping up to be a worthy follow-up to the beloved original.

Where to Watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released exclusively in theaters when it debuts on September 6, 2024. The film will have a traditional theatrical window before eventually making its way to the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service MAX.

So for those eager to see the return of Betelgeuse on the big screen, your only option will be to head to your local movie theater. But don’t worry, the original Beetlejuice film is readily available to stream right now on services like Prime Video, Vudu, and YouTube.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Release Date:

Fans got their first tantalizing taste of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in March 2024 with the release of the film’s teaser trailer. Set to a chilling choral rendition of “The Banana Boat Song,” the teaser offered a brief glimpse at the return of the Deetz family and the cracking open of a miniature town model – which can only mean trouble is on the way.

The full-length official trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice then arrived in May 2024, giving us a much better look at the film’s plot and characters. We see Lydia and her daughter Astrid dealing with the return of the mischievous Betelgeuse, as well as new supporting players like Monica Bellucci’s Delores and Willem Dafoe’s afterlife detective. The trailer promises a return to the outrageous supernatural hijinks that made the original such a hit.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Final Words:

After over 30 years, the wait is finally over for fans of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice. The long-gestating sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to haunt theaters this September, bringing back Michael Keaton in the title role along with other beloved characters.

While the path to get to this point has been a long and winding one, filled with false starts and development hell, the final product looks to have been worth the wait. Director Tim Burton has assembled an impressive team both in front of and behind the camera, and early footage suggests they’ve perfectly captured the tone and spirit of the original film.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice may have taken its sweet time to materialize, but with the creative team’s clear passion for the project and the return of the iconic characters, this sequel seems poised to be a delightfully deranged and ghoulishly good time at the movies. Fans have been clamoring for Betelgeuse’s return for over 30 years, and it looks like their patience is about to be handsomely rewarded.