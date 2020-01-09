"Becoming a pro player at Fortnite is very easy," Mongraal and BenjyFishy talk about it

Share it:

Fortnite it is currently one of the most important, if not the most famous, games in the world. No wonder, therefore, that many of the younger ones dream of becoming a pro player one day, perhaps to try to compete for important cash prizes.

Recall for example that Bugha won $ 3 million at the world Cup, and if one also has ambitions regarding streaming, Shroud and Ninja's earnings have reached head-turning figures.

For many, however, the path to videogame professionalism is impractical, yet some players who have made it, have recently declared that become a pro player of Fortnite is easier than you think.

Let's talk about Mongraal, BenjyFishy and MrSavage, who talked about it during their live streaming. "You don't need who knows how many sacrifices to be good. Fortnite is strange, it is inexplicable. On CS: GO you have to play at least 16 hours a day with a very strong team, and you need a mental coach" Mongraal started.

Echoed him: "It's the least professional export ever. You can have a few hours of sleep, bad health, and you don't even need to train so much if you understand the game mechanics."

Finally BenjyFishy: "I swear, it's very easy to become a pro from casual. Or simply not a casual. In short, you can improve a lot by doing little. I'm not kidding."

In short, all three define Fortnite as a "strange" game, where you just have to learn the basic mechanics to be able to become among the best in the world. What do you think?

In the meantime, keep an eye on our site: the first Fortnite challenges of 2020 are about to come out.