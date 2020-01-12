Becky G sets the example of how the hips should move

Share it:

Singer Becky G makes a video on her social networks viral that she stars in and where she is seen moving her hips. It shows that nobody like her to do it and provoke sighs and compliments among her followers.

The reggaeton Becky G is caught next to her friends once again having fun and they record it when she moves her hips. She and her friends are delighted and enjoy a fun moment.

In the video, Becky G is seen walking, shaking her body, and then throwing herself to the floor to continue moving her body and hips. Her friends surround her and enjoy the beautiful singer.

Becky G is one of the young exponents of reggaeton with more success today and each concert that makes it full wherever it is presented.

Becky G owns an exuberant body, a voice and unique styles that have made her succeed, but also a sensuality that she knows how to take out when she dances and moves her hips.

Rebecca Marie Gómez is the name of the famous singer of the urban genre, and according to information in her biography, she was born in Inglewood, California, United States, on March 2, 1997.

The artists are currently triumphing with their music in many countries of the world and are considered one of the most successful exponents of reggaeton.