Becky G has posted a picture without makeup on Instagram and freaks out

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
When it comes to exposing ourselves in the social networks, throughout this decade in which Instagram It has been more relevant, we have always tended to show our best face. That is, to publish the photos in which we are most favored.

However, for a while now, many speakers of this social network they have decided to do the opposite, that is, post content in which they are appreciated imperfections, in which they do not have a good posture (so they are unmarked from the aesthetic canon) or in which they want to claim specific conditions.

Actresses, singers and other influencers have helped us to relax once and for all, because the excessive care of the image and the retouching of the photos distorts reality and affects, above all, adolescents.

Kaley Cuoco She is one of the most activists, in that sense:


Chrissy Teigen He also posted a video showing his stretch marks, Hilary Duff posted several postpartum photos without complexes and Rihanna He shared a photo with a pimple on his face.

The last to add to the naturalness that should prevail? Becky G, which has uploaded a photo without makeup to its profile Instagram.

The photo on Instagram without makeup by Becky G

The singer, to which we are accustomed to seeing overproduced, has been encouraged to publish this Photo –Which is a collaboration with a brand– without anything makeup on your skin

And it may seem that this is not relevant, but it is quite the opposite: the more 'celebs' and other speakers are encouraged to intersperse their photos of Red carpet with other 'on foot' images, more will help that paradigm shift in which we are already submerged.

Brava, Becky!

