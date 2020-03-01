Becky G, Carlos Rivera and Pedro Capó raze on YouTube with Losing Head

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Carlos Rivera, Becky G and Pedro Capó are sweeping YouTube with the video to the song they sing together, Losing the head, which was released on January 30 on that platform.

Carlos Rivera, Becky G and Pedro Capó have already become a success Losing their heads, a topic that has reached more than 41 million reproductions to date.

Carlos, Becky G and Pedro, considered three of the greatest exponents of Latin music, unite their talents in this song that has been liked by their followers.

Through Instagram, Carlos comments that he is one of the artists who has always been interested in recording different songs and making videos that also tell uncommon stories, and Losing his head is a clear example of this.

Becky G has been characterized by collaborations with his colleagues and they have worked, just note that he recorded Major with Bad Bunny and Chicken Noodle Soup with BTS J-Hope.

In the video of Losing the head, Carlos and Pedro are characterized as Mariachis Dia de Muertos style, one of the most important traditions in Mexico.







